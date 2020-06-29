Prosecutor: Golden State Killer said inner voice drove him

The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he could not control, a prosecutor has said.

Sacramento County prosecutor Thien Ho said Joseph James DeAngelo Jr was alone in a police interrogation room in April 2018 when he began speaking to himself.

“I did all that,” DeAngelo said, according to Mr Ho. “I didn’t have the strength to push him out. He made me. He went with me. It was like in my head, I mean, he’s a part of me.

“I didn’t want to do those things. I pushed Jerry out and had a happy life. I did all those things. I destroyed all their lives. So now I’ve got to pay the price.”

Mr Ho said the day had come for DeAngelo to pay that price.

He began pleading guilty on Monday to 13 counts of murder that will lead to a life sentence with no chance of parole. He will be spared the death penalty.

“The scope of Joseph DeAngelo’s crimes is simply staggering,” Mr Ho said, including nearly 50 rapes.

“Each time he escaped, slipping away silently into the night.”