Man shot dead at Breonna Taylor protest named by US police

Police in Kentucky have identified a man who was shot dead amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Tyler Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound on Saturday night, the Jefferson County coroner’s office said.

Reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park in central Louisville came in around 9pm, Louisville Metro police said.

A second shooting victim was found across the street. That person was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park as people scrambled for cover. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground.

Officers cleared the park and police “are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident,” the police statement said.

Several dozen people gathered on Sunday at the park. A few Louisville police officers arrived to hand out flyers that said overnight camping and cooking at the site is banned, but protesters will be allowed to continue gathering during the day.

Police removed tents from the site and told protesters they could pick them up at a separate location.

Just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

John Kriner knelt for nearly 30 minutes at the site, Jefferson Square near the city’s courthouse, to pray for peace.

Mr Kriner said it was his first visit to the protest site.

“I just want there to be peace and calm,” he said. .

The park has for weeks been the epicentre for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd.

The Saturday night shooting was at least the second during nearly a month of protests in Louisville over Ms Taylor’s death.

Seven people were wounded on May 28 when gunfire erupted near City Hall, prompting a statement from Ms Taylor’s mother asking people to demand justice “without hurting each other”.

Ms Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant.

Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged. One of the officers was recently fired.

Today, I'm announcing that @LMPD Chief Schroeder is initiating termination procedures against Officer Brett Hankison. https://t.co/jyEfQASKMD — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 19, 2020

Kenneth Walker, Ms Taylor’s boyfriend, was originally charged with attempted murder after he fired a shot at one of the officers who came into the home. Mr Walker has said he thought he was defending himself from an intruder.

The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.