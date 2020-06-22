Menu

American Idol winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus

World News

The singer says his symptoms are mild.

Laine Hardy won the 2019 series of American Idol

Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of American Idol, says he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 but his symptoms are mild and he is recovering under home quarantine.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on his Facebook page and on Instagram. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild.” He ended his message: “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!

Posted by Laine Hardy on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Hardy had performed on Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, according to reports.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. And his next livestream is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Acoustic versions of his new songs Ground I Grew Up On and Let There Be Country will debut on Friday.

