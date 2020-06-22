Advertising
American Idol winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus
The singer says his symptoms are mild.
Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of American Idol, says he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 but his symptoms are mild and he is recovering under home quarantine.
“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on his Facebook page and on Instagram. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild.” He ended his message: “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”
Hardy had performed on Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, according to reports.
Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. And his next livestream is scheduled for Thursday evening.
Acoustic versions of his new songs Ground I Grew Up On and Let There Be Country will debut on Friday.
