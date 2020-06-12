Putin attends first public event after months of coronavirus lockdown

Vladimir Putin has attended a ceremony marking a Russian national holiday — the first big public event he has attended since announcing a nationwide lockdown more than two months ago.

Mr Putin observed the hoisting of the national flag at a memorial park in western Moscow and then took part in an award ceremony as part of Day of Russia celebrations.

He was not wearing a mask, and neither did most of those he awarded with Hero of Russia medals.

Vladimir Putin with Leonid Roshal, president of the Scientific Research Institute for Emergency Children’s Surgery and Traumatology (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Putin pointed at the nation’s “thousand-year history full of pages of great glory and pride, the unrivalled bravery of our ancestors and their love for their country”.

He particularly hailed medical workers amid the pandemic, praising their courage and self-sacrifice.

The 67-year-old president was last seen in public in late March, when he attended a meeting with business people days before announcing a partial economic shutdown intended to stem the outbreak.

He authorised regional governors to decide on restrictive measures, and most of them imposed tight lockdowns at the end of March.

Since then, Mr Putin has held near-daily video calls but just a few offline meetings with senior officials.

The Russian president during the medal ceremony (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

When Russia marked Victory Day on May 9, the nation’s most important holiday marking the Nazi defeat in the Second World War, he stood alone to observe a parade of the Kremlin guard regiment.

Several officials, including prime minister Mikhail Mishustin and Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, were infected with the virus but have now recovered.

Russian media reported that the Kremlin has maintained a tight protocol to protect the president, placing officials and aides on quarantine for two weeks before meeting him.

Asked if those who received medals had undergone the same procedure, Mr Peskov said participants in the ceremony had been tested for virus but refused to offer further details.

In St Petersburg, Day of Russia festivities included an acrobatic show on the Neva River in which people on water jets conducted stunts and carried a giant Russian flag.

A display in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Last month, Mr Putin ordered an end to the nationwide economic shutdown and set dates for the two main events on his agenda that were postponed due to the coronavirus.

Citing a slowdown in contagion, he ordered the Victory Day parade postponed from May 9 to be held on June 24, and set a vote on constitutional amendments that could extend his rule until 2036 on July 1.

Most regions have lifted their lockdowns, and Moscow, which accounted for nearly half of infections, also ended restrictions earlier this week.

Some experts have argued the moves are premature as the country has continued to register high daily numbers of new infections at around 9,000, and opposition activists have accused the Kremlin of jeopardising public health by rushing the constitutional vote.

Russia has the world’s third-highest caseload of more than 511,000 infections, including 6,715 deaths.