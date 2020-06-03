Four Minneapolis officers now charged over George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors have expanded their case against the police who were at the scene of George Floyd’s death, charging three of the officers with aiding and abetting a murder and upgrading the charges against the officer who pressed his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck to second-degree murder.

The new charges were sought by Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison, who called the protests unleashed by the death “dramatic and necessary” and said Mr Floyd “should be here and he is not”.

“His life had value, and we will seek justice,” Mr Ellison said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP)

Widely seen bystander video showing African American George Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world.

Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was fired on May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers were also fired but were not immediately charged.

Mr Ellison upgraded the charge against Chauvin to unintentional second-degree murder.

Three other officers – Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for Mr Floyd’s family, called it “a bittersweet moment” and “a significant step forward on the road to justice”.

Mr Crump said Mr Elison had told the family he would continue his investigation into Mr Floyd’s death and upgrade the charge to first-degree murder if warranted.

Mr Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers as well as more serious charges for Chauvin.

A portrait of George Floyd in a memorial for him in Minneapolis (Jim Mone/AP)

Some of the rockiness of the days since Mr Floyd’s death on May 25 dissipated on Tuesday night, with demonstrations continuing around the country, but without major reports of violence.

Curfews and efforts by protesters to contain earlier flare-ups of lawlessness were credited with preventing more widespread damage to businesses in New York and other cities overnight.

“Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we’ve had the last few days and moving to a better time,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York police said they arrested about 280 people on protest-related charges on Tuesday night, compared with 700 a day earlier.

Nationwide, the number arrested in connection to the unrest rose to more than 9,000.

At least 12 deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.

Some tense incidents continued Tuesday night, but were far less prevalent than in preceding days.

Police and National Guard troops used tear gas, flash-bang grenades, nonlethal rounds and other means of dispersing crowds near a police precinct in Seattle, near Centennial Park in Atlanta and at demonstrations in Tampa and St Petersburg, Florida.

Lawyer Earl Gray, who represents Lane, told The Associated Press that the Star Tribune’s initial report about the charges was accurate, before ending the call.

Before news of the upgraded charges, a lawyer for Chauvin said he was not making any statements at this time.

Lawyers for Thao and Kueng did not return messages seeking comment on the charges.