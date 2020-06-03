In Pictures: As lockdown eases, Europe’s art galleries reopen their doors

The reopening of some of Europe’s most famous galleries has given the continent a glimpse of the past – as well as the uncertain future after the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday Florence’s Uffizi Gallery was the latest to open its doors with its collection of Renaissance masterpieces available, albeit with strict social-distancing measures.

On Monday The Vatican Museums, including the Sistine Chapel, were again available for viewing as were galleries in Amsterdam, with Dutch masterpieces in the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum once more on display.

A member of the media takes pictures of 15th-century paintings Portraits Of Angelo, left, and Maddalena Don by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, during a press tour of the Uffizi museum (Andrew Medichini/AP)

People walk in the Uffizi gallery (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Annunciation by Leonardo Da Vinci, as seen at the Uffizi (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Sandro Botticelli’s Birth Of Venus (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican Museums reopened on Monday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Visitors admire the Gallery Of Maps at the Vatican Museums (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

A feminine figure painted in oil and known as Allegory Of Friendship, right, is seen as part of a fresco depicting Pope Clemens I in the Constantine Hall at the Vatican Museums (AP)

A limited amount of visitors admire Rembrandt’s Night Watch, rear, at the reopened Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

Bartholomeus Spanger’s Body Of Christ Supported By Angels oil on copper painting, centre, which went on display at the Rijksmuseum (Peter Dejong/AP)