Trump postpones G7 meeting

US President Donald Trump has said he will postpone a meeting of the G7 nations until the autumn.

He has also called for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers it an outdated body that does not properly reflect the modern world.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Mr Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet from June 10-12 in the US, but the coronavirus outbreak has now interfered with those plans.

Angela Merkel is said to have incensed Donald Trump last week by swiftly declining his invitation to an in-person G7 summit (Tobias Schwarz/AP)

Mr Trump cancelled the initially-planned meeting, before last week saying he was considering holding it again on a similar date, and expressing a wish for it to be a face-to-face gathering, rather than be conducted by video conferencing.

However, reports in the US said Mr Trump was incensed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel swiftly signalled she would not be attending as she believed June was still too soon to hold large gatherings amid the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from the SpaceX launch in Florida on Saturday he had not yet set a new date.

But he said the gathering could take place in September around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations.

He also said it might wait until after the US election in November.