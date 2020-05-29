US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response

President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation.

The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the group to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

We are terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization, which acts at the behest of China. pic.twitter.com/QmTKmsLSbP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

He noted that the US contributes about 450 million US dollars (£360 million) to the world body while China provides about 40 million dollars (£32 million).

The US is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organisation.

President Trump said the US would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs”, without providing specifics.