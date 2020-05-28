Menu

Courtroom guard at Nuremberg trials dies with Covid-19 aged 93

US soldier Emilio DiPalma guarded Adolf Hitler’s aides during the hearings.

US soldier Emilio DiPalma, who fought on the front lines during the Second World War and served as a courtroom guard during the trial of top Nazi war criminals, has died from coronavirus.

He was 93.

Mr DiPalma grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts, before being drafted into the US Army in 1944 at the age of 18.

The Palace of Justice building pass of Emilio DiPalma (Charles Krupa/AP)

After the Allies defeated Germany, Mr DiPalma was sent to Nuremberg, where he stood guard over Adolf Hitler’s deputies being tried for atrocities committed during the war.

Mr DiPalma died on April 8 after contracting Covid-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, where he was being cared for because of dementia.

