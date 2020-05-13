Advertising
In Pictures: Turkey’s children play in the parks after 40 days of lockdown
They had four hours to let off steam as the government started to ease restrictions.
Turkey’s parks filled with the sound of children as the government allowed people aged 14 and under to leave home for the first time in 40 days.
As the Turkish government continues to loosen some of its coronavirus restrictions, the country’s youngest residents may now venture out for four hours a day between 11am and 3pm.
People in the 15-20 age group will be able to leave homes for a few hours a day starting on Friday.
In the capital Ankara, young children wearing masks took turns on the slides and swings at Kugulu Park while an adjacent street teemed with pedestrians, and police urged the public to abide by social distancing practices.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.