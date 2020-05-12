In Video: ‘World’s tallest donation box’ lights up after Covid-19 appeal

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, was transformed into a giant donation box in a spectacular light show to mark the United Arab Emirates smashing its target of delivering 1.2 million meals or food parcels to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The light show in Dubai was part of the 10 Million Meals campaign, led by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) organisation, to provide food support for low-income families during Ramadan.