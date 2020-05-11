Near-full car park suggests Tesla is defying order from health officials

The car park was nearly full at Tesla’s California electric car factory on Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities.

The car park at the massive plant in Fremont, which employs 10,000 workers, appeared to have a similar number of vehicles as it does when the factory is fully operating.

A normal complement of workers would violate orders from Alameda County Health Department, which has deemed Tesla’s Fremont factory a non-essential business that should not open under restrictions to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A statement posted by Tesla on its website on Saturday night said the company had “started the process of resuming operations” but did not say when manufacturing would begin.

The full car park came two days after Tesla sued the health department seeking to overturn the order, and chief executive Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing and headquarters operations out of the state.

“Our employees are excited to get back to work, and we’re doing so with their health and safety in mind,” Tesla’s Saturday statement said.

Tesla contends in the lawsuit that Alameda County cannot be more restrictive than orders from California governor Gavin Newsom.

The lawsuit says the governor’s restrictions refer to federal guidelines classifying “vehicles and commercial ships manufacturing” as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Mr Musk wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

He wrote that whether the company keeps any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in future.

Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Newsom has said repeatedly that counties can impose restrictions that are more stringent than state orders. Alameda was among six San Francisco Bay Area counties that were the first in the nation to impose stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

Early in the crisis, Mr Newsom praised Mr Musk as the “perfect example” of the private sector assisting the state in the pandemic, after the Tesla chief pledged to provide more than 1,000 ventilators to California hospitals, a fact Mr Newsom repeated often and called a “heroic effort”.

But whether Mr Musk made good on the promise remains in dispute. Several weeks after Mr Newsom was touting the ventilators, the state said it had not heard of any being delivered.

Mr Musk responded, demanding on Twitter that the governor correct the record and sharing tweets and screenshots from hospitals and Los Angeles County thanking him for sending supplies.

Mr Musk has been ranting about the stay-home order since the company’s April 29 first-quarter earnings were released. He called the restrictions fascist and urged governments to stop taking people’s freedom.

The Bay Area order forced Tesla to close the plant starting on March 23 to help prevent the virus’s spread, and it was extended until the end of May. Public health experts say the orders have reduced the number of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

Alameda County Sheriff Sergeant Ray Kelly said he did not know if Tesla had reopened and that this is in the “attorney phase”.

Any enforcement would come from Fremont police, he said.