Mystery donor gives ‘heroic’ hospital employees one million dollars to share

An anonymous donor in the US has gifted their local hospital one million dollars (£800,000), designating that the funds go entirely to the staff, from floor cleaners to nurses.

In an anonymous note delivered to Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California, the donor said: “Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community.

“This humankindness is what makes you heroic.”

The gift was designated entirely for employees, and so nurses, cleaning staff, lab technicians, medical records staff, post room workers and security guards who have worked at Dominican Hospital for at least a year will receive a bonus cheque.

Full-time staff will get 800 dollars (£640) and part-timers will receive 600 dollars (£480).

Hospital president Dr Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employees’ clinical excellence and tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative that it is being shared with all employees.

Advertising

She said: “There are so many people who keep the hospital running.

“Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything.

“It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you.”

As for her own bonus, she said: “I’m definitely going to spoil myself a little bit.”