In pictures: Worshippers celebrate Oxthodox Easter in era of coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to impact on people’s daily lives across the world with restrictions meaning Orthodox services for Easter could not be carried out as normal.
Many services were broadcast online or on television with distancing regulations meaning the holy day was marked at a distance.
Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill led the church’s main service at Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral and called on his parishioners not to be discouraged by being unable to attend services.
