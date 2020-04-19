In pictures: Worshippers celebrate Oxthodox Easter in era of coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to impact on people’s daily lives across the world with restrictions meaning Orthodox services for Easter could not be carried out as normal.

Many services were broadcast online or on television with distancing regulations meaning the holy day was marked at a distance.

Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill led the church’s main service at Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral and called on his parishioners not to be discouraged by being unable to attend services.

Greeks celebrated the Resurrection of Christ very differently on Saturday night, confined at home, instead of massively congregating in churches (Michael Varaklas/AP)

Small numbers of Georgian Orthodox Church worshippers observe social distancing guidelines to protect against coronavirus at a Mass celebrating Orthodox Easter at the Trinity cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

A few priests accompanied by volunteers conducted the religious service in Tbilisi as people observed the interdiction to join religious celebrations in the week leading to the Orthodox Easter (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

A Greek Orthodox priest takes part in the Good Saturday ceremony, held without worshippers inside an empty church in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

A woman holds a candle at the window while listening to the blessings of a priest from downstairs during the coronavirus pandemic in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Advertising

A priest blesses worshippers that stand at the windows of an apartment block during the coronavirus outbreak in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A priest distributes holy light to households during the coronavirus pandemic in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A man leans out his window to receive Holy Light from a priest in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A homeless man walks in front of an Orthodox church which remains closed to the public, in Athens, Greece (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

Advertising

A woman and her child, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, light candles after a Great Saturday Mass in a church in Simferopol, Crimea (AP)

A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Nazariy, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, blesses family members on the Easter eve near their house in the village of Nove close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)