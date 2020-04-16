Menu

In Video: NYC landmarks empty of tourists amid lockdown

World News | Published:

The scenes are in sharp contrast to several weeks ago when the city was bustling with people day and night.

The Brooklyn Bridge walkway is empty of pedestrians and cyclists

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many New York City landmarks are all but empty of visitors.

On a usual day, tourists have to wait in line to take photos with the Charging Bull sculpture in lower Manhattan, and pedestrians on Brooklyn Bridge and around Times Square are usually jostling for space – but not now.

New York recorded 752 deaths on Tuesday, for a total of more than 11,000 in just over a month.

