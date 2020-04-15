Menu

In Video: Russian investigators release dramatic footage of 2019 Superjet crash

Published:

A preliminary investigation found the plane was travelling at an excessive speed when it landed.

Scene of the crash outside Moscow

Russian investigators have published new video of an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet crash at Moscow’s Sheremetjevo Airport in 2019, which killed 41 of 78 people on board.

The jet was travelling from the Russian capital to the city of Murmansk when it turned around shortly after take-off due to a lightning strike, before being engulfed in flames on the runway after an emergency landing.

