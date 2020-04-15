Elizabeth Warren becomes latest former presidential rival to back Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the last of the former vice president’s major Democratic US presidential rivals to formally back him.

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

She refused to immediately endorse Mr Biden or fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.

Mr Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Mr Biden on Monday.

A day later, former president Barack Obama announced his public backing of Mr Biden.