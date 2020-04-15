Advertising
Elizabeth Warren becomes latest former presidential rival to back Joe Biden
The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month.
Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the last of the former vice president’s major Democratic US presidential rivals to formally back him.
The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state.
She refused to immediately endorse Mr Biden or fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.
Mr Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Mr Biden on Monday.
A day later, former president Barack Obama announced his public backing of Mr Biden.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.