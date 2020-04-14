Professor charged with boyfriend’s murder asks to be freed to fight coronavirus

A US professor charged with the murder of his boyfriend asked to be released from custody so his research skills could be used in the battle against Covid-19.

Wyndham Lathem asked a judge to be freed on bail, saying his academic knowledge could be useful and health issues put him at greater risk if he contracted coronavirus.

Lathem, a microbiologist who worked at Northwestern University in Illinois, is accused in the 2017 stabbing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

(PA Graphics)

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing court records, reported Judge Charles Burns denied granting Lathem bail in an emergency hearing conducted by teleconference.

William Goldman, chairman of microbiology and immunology at the University of North Carolina, in an email appended to Lathem’s motion, said: “With his background and experience, Dr Lathem is well-suited to advise and participate in studies that are aimed at understanding SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It would make sense to take advantage of as many experts as possible during this worldwide crisis that is rapidly expanding in scope.”

Lathem’s alleged accomplice, Oxford University employee Andrew Warren, pleaded guilty last year in a deal that calls for him to give evidence against the 45-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertising

Andrew Warren (Chicago Police Department/PA)

Lathem’s lawyer Adam Sheppard said he was disappointed by the ruling, adding that his client reported mild symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday.

“We are deeply concerned about his health,” Mr Sheppard said.

“He had been hopeful that he might get out (on bond), but he was not overly optimistic.”