In pictures: Christians mark Easter remotely

Churches around the world shut their doors to worshippers at Easter as enforced social distancing meant services could not be carried out as normal.

Services were instead brought to the people – either streamed online or broadcast on TV – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily routines.

At Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where the Christian faithful believe Jesus was crucified, entombed and rose from the dead, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa urged believers not to be discouraged.

“The message of Easter is that life, despite all, will prevail,” he said.

A worshipper prays during the celebrations marking Easter, outside the chapel of Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn, in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

A woman rings a bell in remembrance of Santa Vera Cruz on Maundy Thursday after celebrations were cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, in San Vicente de La Sonsierra, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

A devotee of the Nazareno de San Pablo holds a cross as she watches a statue of Jesus pass by in a Pope mobile during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Vicar Kerstin Gommel celebrates the Maundy Thursday Service in the empty Protestant church St Marien in Suhl, Germany. The church members are present symbolically with their portrait fixed to the pews (Jens Meyer/AP)

A white cloth is draped to silhouette the cross at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church , in Mission, Texas (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor/AP)

Pastors wearing face masks while maintaining social distancing attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Patty Duffey, wearing a mask, stops at a station at a drive-thru Stations of the Cross at the New Song Church, in Henderson, Nevada (John Locher/AP)

A statue of Jesus Christ is covered with a purple veil as priests attend the Passion of Christ Mass broadcast on a live video stream inside the empty Sao Jose da Lagoa Catholic church in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

A woman holds the cross during the Via Crucis – or Way of the Cross – ceremony in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Priests wait to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, in Jerusalem’s Old City (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis – or Way of the Cross – ceremony in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Catholic devotees offer prayers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Good Friday in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar/AP)

Priests prepare to celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Anthony Parish in San Gabriel, California (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Don Angelo leads the Way of Cross liturgy at the Ospedale di Circolo in Varese, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Devotees of the Nazareno de San Pablo kneel as a statue of Jesus in a Pope mobile moves past during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Mounted police patrol at La Estrella hilltop, where crosses are located for the annual Way of the Cross reenactment, in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)