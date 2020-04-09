Advertising
Iran’s Supreme Leader hints at ban on mass gatherings during Ramadan
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment with the country suffering one of the world’s worst outbreak.
Iran’s supreme leader has suggested that mass gatherings in the Islamic Republic may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment as Iran is trying to restart its economic activity after suffering one of the world’s worst outbreaks.
Ramadan is set to begin in late April and last through most of May.
