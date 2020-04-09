Advertising
In Pictures: Wuhan reopens after coronavirus lockdown
The city was shut down in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.
Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak started, has reopened after a strict lockdown.
People were able to move about and leave the city for the first time in 76 days, with thousands opting to board trains, planes and buses to return to their homes or jobs.
The lockdown was announced with no warning during the Lunar New Year holiday as the virus, which killed more than 2,500 in the city, spread.
