In Pictures: Wuhan reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak started, has reopened after a strict lockdown.

People were able to move about and leave the city for the first time in 76 days, with thousands opting to board trains, planes and buses to return to their homes or jobs.

The lockdown was announced with no warning during the Lunar New Year holiday as the virus, which killed more than 2,500 in the city, spread.

A railway worker holds a sign reading “Hankou Station welcomes you!” as passengers board the first high-speed train to leave Hankou train station after the resumption of train services in Wuhan (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus puts a poncho on a child at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A worker directs travellers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Travellers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk past people holding a celebratory banner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Advertising

Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of new coronavirus pass through security checks at Hankou train station (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of new coronavirus stands guard at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A medical worker from China’s Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Residents walk along the Yangtze River on a ferry in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Advertising

Residents eat on the streets of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese youths record a dance routine on the streets of Wuhan (Ng Han Guan/AP)