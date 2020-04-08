Key figure in Bill Clinton’s impeachment Linda Tripp dies aged 70

Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of president Bill Clinton, has died aged 70.

Mrs Tripp was working as a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon where she reportedly became friends with Ms Lewinsky, who previously was a White House intern.

She made secret tapes of conversations with Ms Lewinsky about her affair with Mr Clinton and passed them on to an independent prosecutor.

The investigation, led by Kenneth Starr, ultimately led to Mr Clinton’s impeachment. He was acquitted by the US Senate and remained in office.

Her death was confirmed by lawyer Joseph Murtha who said she died on Wednesday.