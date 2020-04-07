Advertising
Ecuador’s former president found guilty of corruption
Rafael Correa has been handed a jail term of eight years.
An Ecuadorian court has found former president Rafael Correa guilty of corruption and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
Judge Ivan Leon said prosecutors had proved the existence of a “structure of corruption” led by Correa and 19 other high-profile politicians and business leaders accused of participating in the bribery scheme.
The decision could effectively end any aspirations by Correa to return to politics, as a conviction bars him from running for office.
He has denied the charges against him, calling them a political witch hunt.
The 57-year-old former head of state lives in his wife’s native Belgium. He said on Twitter: “I am sure we will win on the international level.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.