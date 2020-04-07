Menu

Advertising

Acting US navy chief submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar

World News | Published:

Thomas Modly fired the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt who widely distributed a letter calling for help with the Covid-19 outbreak on his ship.

Acting US navy secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation

The US navy’s acting secretary Thomas Modly has submitted a letter of resignation to the country’s defence secretary Mark Esper and told staff he is quitting.

Mr Modly had caused controversy by firing the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week, saying Captain Brett E Crozier had shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the Covid-19 outbreak on his ship.

Mr Modly then flew to the ship, at port in Guam, and delivered a speech to the crew in which he lambasted Mr Crozier, saying he was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.

Captain Brett Crozier
Captain Brett Crozier (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh via AP)

On Monday night, at Mr Esper’s insistence, Mr Modly issued a public apology, but by then the calls among Democrats in the US Congress for his resignation were mounting.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News