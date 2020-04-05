German restaurant takes novel approach to keep cider flowing

A German restaurant facing closure due to social distancing guidance has developed a novel way to keep the drinks flowing.

Thomas Metzmacher, owner of Metzmacher’s Zum Lahmen Esel in Frankfurt, changed his outlet into a makeshift drive-through.

The restaurant, which specialists in traditional hard cider, is offering drinks, as well as schnitzel, fried potatoes and other German favourites, to customers pulling up in cars.

The restaurant, which has been in operation since 1807, normally seats 200 people inside and another 200 in an outdoor garden.

A cyclist picks up a takeaway in Frankfurt (AP)

Now, customers drive up to a small booth in front of the restaurant, where one of Mr Metzmacher’s 36 employees takes their order, and then pushes a plastic tub down a makeshift slide to take payment at a safe distance.

Driving ahead, the customer gets their order in another tub.

“It’s going great,” said Mr Metzmacher. “My regulars are supporting me, they’re really happy I’m open.”

Without people sticking around for a few more of the signature ciders, profit margins are low, but Mr Metzmacher said it’s better than nothing.

“At least we’re carrying on and we’re continuing to work,” he said.