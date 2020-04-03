Google releases data to help countries track people’s movement during lockdowns

Google has started releasing location data to help public health officials track how people are responding to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US tech giant said on Friday that it is publishing aggregated, anonymised data for 131 countries and regions to highlight movement trends over time.

The information is gathered from Google Maps or the search giant’s other services but no personal details, such as an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is disclosed.

Google plans to update the reports regularly, with a lag of two to three days.

The data will help officials see how many people are visiting parks and other places (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The reports chart whether more or less people are going to shops, parks, pharmacies, subway stations and offices.

The company said it has heard from health officials who say the readings could be helpful for making critical decisions on how to fight the virus.

For example, “persistent visits to transportation hubs might indicate the need to add additional buses or trains in order to allow people who need to travel room to spread out for social distancing,” Google said.