Australian politician gets giggles on air after person fined for buying a kebab

An Australian politician got the giggles live on air after learning of a person fined for “going for a run and buying a kebab”.

Mark McGowan, premier of Western Australia, broke down wih laughter when asked about the New South Wales (NSW) person during a press conference.

Mr McGowan’s sign language interpreter can also be seen laughing as he said: “We’re not making it unlawful to go for a run and eat a kebab.”

(Context: a journo had just asked a question regarding a NSW person being fined for going for a run and stopping to buy a kebab.)

“There’s nothing wrong with going for a run and buying a kebab,” he said on the interview with Nine News Australia, “it’s whether or not you’re in a group.”

Tweeting out a video of the laughing fit, Jerrie Demasi, crime reporter at Nine News Perth, said: “Bloody good to see him smile!”

NSW rules state that you can leave your home for “food shopping for essential items”, and “exercise, but only if the exercise is done alone or with one other person”.