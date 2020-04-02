Taylor Swift donation will help record store hit by Covid-19

Pop star Taylor Swift is helping out a US record store closed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doyle Davis, the co-owner of Grimey’s in Nashville, Tennessee, said the store got a call last week from Swift’s publicist asking how the singer could help.

It was just after Nashville’s mayor issued a stay-at-home order and Mr Davis was sending all employees home.

The store, which also serves as a small concert venue, has been a Nashville fixture for 20 years, working closely with local record labels and many up-and-coming artists.

Swift’s donation will provide direct relief to the store’s 10 full-time employees and three months of the healthcare costs for the store’s group insurance plan.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Mr Davis said. “It gives me a sense of security, knowing we are solid. Now I know my people are taken care of.”

Mr Davis said he has never seen Swift in the store but her publicist assured him she has purchased records there.