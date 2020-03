Hawaii mountain telescopes close in response to virus order

Observatories on Hawaii’s tallest mountain have shut down operations in response to the governor’s stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The shutdown of telescope operations on Mauna Kea is expected to affect more than 500 technicians, astronomers, instrument scientists, engineers, and support staff who work at the Big Island summit and at observatory bases below, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Democratic governor David Ige signed a March 23 proclamation ordering state residents to remain at their homes from March 25 through April 30, exempting workers deemed essential.

Most of the work at the Mauna Kea observatories is federally funded so few, if any, employees are likely to be laid off or furloughed, said Doug Simons, director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

Earlier this week, I signed a third supplementary proclamation (https://t.co/e7fxkrLIUh) ordering the entire state to stay at home and work from home, which started this morning at 12:01 a.m., March 25, and will remain in effect through April 30. #COVID19 #coronavirus #HIGov pic.twitter.com/yVfLsGI8vv — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) March 25, 2020

This is the second time operations on Mauna Kea have shut down in a year, following demonstrations that blocked the mountain’s access road for more than five months beginning in July.

Opponents of the Thirty Metre Telescope said the project, estimated to cost 2.4 billion dollars, will desecrate land held sacred to some Native Hawaiians.

Last year’s shutdown interrupted hundreds of programmes run by scientists from around the world and affected about 100 scientific publications that would have used data from Mauna Kea.

Advertising

Mr Simons expects the same could happen for every month that the Mauna Kea observatories do not operate.

”It’s a big blow,” he said, adding that some scientific discoveries are likely to be lost. “We don’t know things we miss because we weren’t looking.”

The cancellation includes the second run of the Event Horizon Telescope, the global array that includes the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on Mauna Kea.

The array, which last year provided the first image of a black hole, was supposed to begin observations at the end of March to build on the first set of results.

A combination of weather patterns and celestial mechanics the observations possible only from late March to early April.