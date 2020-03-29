Trump considers then rejects quarantining New York and other states

US President Donald Trump has considered then abandoned ordering a quarantine for the coronavirus hotspots of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Mr Trump announced in a tweet that the quarantine, which it was unclear if he had the power to order, would not go ahead and a travel advisory would be issued instead.

The advisory urged residents of the three states to avoid all but essential travel for two weeks.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.”

Meanwhile, Mr Cuomo postponed his state’s presidential primary from April to June as nurses made anguished pleas for more protective equipment and rebuffed officials’ claims that supplies are adequate.

The governors of Florida, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas have ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival.

In a more dramatic step, Rhode Island police have begun pulling over drivers with New York plates so that the National Guard can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo criticised Mr Trump’s suggestion (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M Cuomo/AP)

The US leads the world in reported cases with more than 115,000. There were roughly 1,900 deaths recorded by Saturday.

All 50 states have reported some cases of the virus but New York has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths.

About 7,300 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday night, including about 1,800 in intensive care.