Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

American country music singer Joe Diffie has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s publicist said Diffie is under the care of medical professionals and receiving treatment.

Diffie said in the statement: “My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Diffie urged his fans to be vigilant (Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

The Grand Ole Opry member is best known for his hits in the 90s including Honky Tonk Attitude, Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox, John Deere Green, Third Rock From The Sun and Pickup Man.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a temperature and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.