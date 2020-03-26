Menu

United States now leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

World News | Published:

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000.

Virus Outbreak Trump

The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the US topped 82,000 on Thursday.

That is just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China, and 80,000 in Italy.

More than 1,000 people have died in the US.

