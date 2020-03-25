Menu

Death toll in Spain passes China as coronavirus ravages Europe

World News | Published:

Spain now has the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after 738 more were reported on Wednesday, the country’s deadliest toll in one day.

With 3,434 coronavirus patients dead, Spain surpassed China’s toll of 3,285. Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820.

Infections in Spain rose 20% from a day earlier to 47,610.

