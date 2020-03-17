Violinists serenade empty toilet roll aisle with song from Titanic

Two professional violinists have gone viral for serenading an empty toilet paper aisle with a song from the film Titanic.

Wearing life jackets in a supermarket in Los Angeles, Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella re-enacted the scene in Titanic in which the orchestra performs to passengers as the ship sinks.

The two are out of work due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The video now has more than half a million views, and plenty of comments that it provided much-needed cheer as people are beginning to self-isolate.

Commenting on the video, Ms von Duyke said: “We are full-time, professional players out of work due to Covid-19. We record music for TV, movies, video games.”

British Retail Consortium members asked the public to be “considerate in the way they shop” after panic-buying has seen shortages of toilet paper and other essentials, as fears intensify over the spread of Covid-19.