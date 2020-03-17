Joe Biden declared winner of Washington state

Joe Biden has been declared the winner of last week’s Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, giving him victories in five out of six states that voted last Tuesday.

After nearly a week of counting votes, the former vice president on Monday morning held a small lead over Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, which later in the day became insurmountable.

Washington was a state Mr Sanders had been hoping to win. In 2016, he won more than two-thirds of the delegates from the Washington caucuses over Hillary Clinton.

Mr Biden won four other states last Tuesday: Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan and Idaho. Mr Sanders won North Dakota.

If I win the nomination, my pick for vice president will be a woman. If I win the presidency and have the opportunity, I will name the first black woman ever to the Supreme Court. A Biden administration will reflect the country we are proud to work for. pic.twitter.com/1rFvE94YIg — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020

In Washington, Democrats used the vote-by-mail presidential primary — moved up this year from May — for the first time to allocate delegates instead of the smaller caucuses used in previous years.

Four states — Arizona, Ohio, Illinois and Florida — are scheduled to hold primaries on Tuesday.

This comes after a judge in Ohio denied a request to delay that state’s election over concerns of disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio’s governor and secretary of state had supported the lawsuit by voters seeking a delay in the primary until June 2, in hope the outbreak subsides by then.

With the ruling, Ohio joins Arizona, Florida and Illinois in proceeding with their presidential primaries.

Officials in the states say they are making preparations to ensure the safety of voters, even as concerns mount that there will not be enough poll workers in some precincts and voters will be confused after polling booths in nursing homes were moved to other locations.

Elsewhere, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.