Iran releases 85,000 prisoners amid efforts to combat spread of coronavirus

World News | Published:

Western nations have called on Iran to release dual nationals and others held allegedly as bargaining chips in negotiations.

Firefighters disinfect a square in Tehran

Iran has released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave, according to officials, in an apparent bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that those released include half of all “security-related” prisoners, without elaborating.

Among those released is Mohammad Hossein Karroubi, the son of opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi, who was in jail for nearly two months.

