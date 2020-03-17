EU to ban most foreign travellers for 30 days to curb coronavirus

The leaders of European Union nations have agreed to institute a travel ban that prohibits most foreigners from entering the bloc for 30 days to discourage the spread of coronavirus.

EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to shut down the 27-nation’s bloc’s external borders immediately.

We have launched a European team of scientific experts composed of epidemiologists and virologists from different EU countries to strengthen EU coordination and medical response to #COVID19. More about the panel of experts here → https://t.co/9WVIU91vQ6 pic.twitter.com/LiOfNOuX8z — European Commission ?? (@EU_Commission) March 17, 2020

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposal by EU officials “got a lot of support by the member states. It’s up to them now to implement. They said they will immediately do that”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that European leaders agreed in a conference call to the Commission’s proposal for an entry ban with “very, very limited exceptions”.

The EU leaders also agreed to coordinate the repatriation of EU citizens stranded outside the bloc, she said.