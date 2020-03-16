US tells older people to stay home and all ages to avoid crowds

The White House has urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump and the coronavirus taskforce released the guidelines as the US government moved to blunt the impact of the virus, racing to bolster testing and aid even as financial markets fell and Americans scrambled to reorder their lives.

The recommendations said that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided.

If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home.

Mr Trump said the US “may be” heading towards a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said his administration’s focus is on stemming the virus, after which he said he believes the economy will see a “tremendous, tremendous surge”.

The president also pledged federal support for airlines struggling because of the pandemic, saying he is “going to back the airlines 100%”.