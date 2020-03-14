Menu

Advertising

Italy reports huge jump in Covid-19 cases to more than 21,000

World News | Published:

Italy’s total cases now tally 21,157.

Italy Virus Outbreak

Italy has reported its biggest day-to-day jump in number of infected cases of Covid-19.

National health authorities told reporters on Saturday that health officials recorded 3,497 new cases in 24 hours.

That is roughly a 20% increase in cases from the day before.

Italy Virus Outbreak
People stop in front of a giant screen showing an image of coronavirus (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A little more than half of those new cases occurred in Lombardy, the northern region which has been hardest hit in Europe’s worst outbreak.

Italy’s total cases now tally 21,157.

The death toll rose by 175.

A day earlier, the same authorities had predicted that Italy would still see a jump in cases despite a national lockdown that began on March 9, barely two days after severe restrictions on personal movement in the north.

They cited irresponsible behaviour by many citizens, who despite the earlier warnings not to gather in large numbers, headed to beaches or ski resorts, and hung out together in town squares, especially after the closure of schools.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News