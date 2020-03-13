Menu

Donald Trump declares Covid-19 outbreak a US national emergency

World News | Published:

The announcement means billions of dollars will be made available for state and local governments.

President Donald Trump has announced that he is declaring the Covid-19 a national emergency.

The decision comes as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “I am officially declaring a national emergency.”

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden (Evan Vucci/AP)

He said the emergency would open up 50 billion US dollars for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Mr Trump said he was also giving US secretary of health and human services secretary Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

Mr Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure on Friday.

