Coronavirus: Latest developments around Europe

European governments are dealing with a rising tide of coronavirus cases, just as the outbreaks are waning in the hardest-hit nations in Asia.

Here are the latest updates from around Europe.

SPAIN

More than 60,000 people have been confined to four towns in Spain’s first mandatory lockdown. The situation in and around the capital Madrid has seen nearly 2,000 positive cases.

The country had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths.

A tourist bus in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The royal palace said King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have tested negative for Covid-19.

The royal couple took the test on Thursday after the government confirmed the infection of equality minister Irene Montero, who had attended an event with the queen last week.

Another cabinet member was also confirmed to be infected after all the panel was tested.

GERMANY

States are beginning to close down schools as a precautionary measure.

The southern state of Bavaria, the western state of Saarland and the city-state of Berlin all announced measures on Friday, and others are expected to later.

Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.

(PA Graphics)

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and state governors have agreed on other measures including asking hospitals to postpone any non-essential operations or other procedures to keep beds and facilities free.

BULGARIA

Legislators voted unanimously to approve the government’s proposal for a 30-day state of emergency across the country.

Prime minister Boyko Borissov said this will allow the government to shut down schools, nurseries, universities, concert halls and nightclubs.

He said parliament should vote on penalties for people ordered into quarantine who do not follow procedures.

A ban will be imposed on travel to certain countries, and people from countries with a high rate of infections will be banned from entering the country.

(PA Graphics)

NORWAY

Norway has reported its first death from the coronavirus. Prime minister Erna Solberg said “an elderly person” died on Thursday in Oslo.

King Harald V, members of the royal family and some government officials have been put in quarantine because they had travelled abroad in recent weeks.

DENMARK

Legislators passed a temporary law under which authorities can force people who are suspected of having the virus to undergo tests. The law also gives authorities the ability to ban access to public places and stores.

The government has already closed all schools and daycare facilities and ordered government workers who do not perform critical functions to stay home for the next two weeks,

Queen Margrethe has cancelled all events around her 80th birthday on April 16.

A drive-thru testing facility at Aarhus University Hospital (Ernst van Norde/Ritzau/AP)

ESTONIA

Estonia has declared a state of emergency, meaning no events can take place in public areas.

Prime minister Juri Ratas said: “The state must be able to give citizens clear and if necessary mandatory instructions that would help to put a limit to the spread of the virus.”

He said he understands the inconvenience, “but what is at stake is not the protection of just people’s health, but also lives”.