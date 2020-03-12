Menu

World markets rocked by coronavirus fears

World News | Published:

Markets across the globe are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.

Trader Michael Gallucci on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

An early plunge of 7% on Wall Street triggered a trading halt as a sell-off hitting global markets continued amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones industrials dropped more than 1,600 points, or 7%, and the S&P 500 fell a similar amount.

Trading resumed after 15 minutes.

The rout came after US President Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Benchmarks in Europe fell more than 7% even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.

