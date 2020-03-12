Bolsonaro aide tests positive for Covid-19 days after meeting Trump in Florida

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director has tested positive for the new coronavirus, just days after travelling with Mr Bolsonaro to a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

A statement from the president’s communications office said director Fabio Wajngarten’s test results have come back positive and that the presidency is adopting preventive measures to ensure Mr Bolsonaro’s health.

Mr Wajngarten joined Mr Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the US and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside Mr Trump.

A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

The meeting also included Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Brazil’s foreign minister Ernesto Araujo, and Mr Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who is a federal politician, among others.

“We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“I don’t know if the press aide was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

Mr Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the Covid-19 virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine.

He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

Local newspaper Estado de S Paulo reported that Mr Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus, with results expected on Friday.

The government also communicated with US authorities so that they can take cautionary measures, the Brazilian statement said.

My decision today to self-quarantine is out of an abundance of caution. My priority is the health and safety of all Americans and I will continue working on my plan to combat the virus and protect American families. Read my statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1rVq2SK6RY — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 12, 2020

The White House did not respond to repeated questions about the development, including whether the president and his senior staff are being tested for the virus and who, if anyone, is planning to self-quarantine, given their direct contact with someone who has now tested positive.

Florida senator Rick Scott, who met Mr Bolsonaro in Miami, said in a statement that he will self-quarantine despite believing his personal risk is low.