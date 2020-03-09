Menu

Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt after blast in Khartoum

Published:

The explosion apparently targeted Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in the capital.

Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan’s prime minister has survived an assassination attempt after a blast in the capital, Khartoum, state media said.

Abdalla Hamdok’s family confirmed he was safe following the explosion, which targeted his convoy.

No-one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mr Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove the autocratic president Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.

