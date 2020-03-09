Menu

Advertising

Emmanuel Macron walks the walk as he urges ‘proportionate’ Covid-19 action

World News | Published:

The president and his wife strolled along the Champs-Elysees in a bid to show confidence in the economy.

France Virus Oubreak

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron have taken a walk on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue to send a message of confidence to the French economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The French president walked hand-in-hand with his wife on the street known for luxury shopping and stylish living but maintained a one-metre security distance from others during the walk on Monday.

Mr Macron said: “I’m shaking hands using my heart” as he waved at people.

France Virus Oubreak
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit a bakery chain (Yoan Valat/AP)

Mr Macron asked some shopkeepers and a taxi driver whether they have seen business decline and promised to support companies.

He said: “It’s important to have a response that corresponds to the risk as analysed by scientists.”

Mr Macron added that the measures France adopts to stem the outbreak must be “proportionate” and he added: “We cannot shutdown the country but we need to protect the most fragile people.”

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News