Elizabeth Warren considers who to back after quitting White House race

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The exit came days after the onetime frontrunner could not win a single Super Tuesday state, not even her own.

The Massachusetts senator has spoken with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the leading candidates in the race, according to their campaigns.

She is assessing who would best uphold her agenda.

Ms Warren’s exit extinguished hopes that Democrats would get another try at putting a woman up against President Donald Trump.

Elizabeth Warren with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

For much of the past year, her campaign had all the markers of success, robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a sprawling political infrastructure that featured staffers on the ground across the country.

She was squeezed out, though, by Mr Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance.

Ms Warren never finished higher than third in the first four states and was routed on Super Tuesday, failing to win any of the 14 states voting and coming an embarrassing third in Massachusetts, behind Mr Biden and Mr Sanders.

Her exit from the race following Senator Amy Klobuchar’s departure leaves the Democratic field with just one female candidate: Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has collected only one delegate toward the nomination.

It was an unexpected twist for a party that had used the votes and energy of women to retake control of the House, primarily with female candidates, just two years ago.

Mr Trump, who will face the Democratic nominee in November’s election, wasted little time in taunting the woman he has called Pocahontas because of her contested claims of Native American ancestry.

The president tweeted: “Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s (Bloomberg) head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…Three days to late. She cost Crazy Bernie (Sanders), at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”