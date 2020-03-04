US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal

The US military says it has conducted an air strike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, days after American and Taliban officials signed an ambitious peace deal.

US military spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said it was the first American strike against the militant group in 11 days.

He said the attack was to counter a Taliban assault on Afghan government forces in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand province.

Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first US president believed to have spoken directly with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of US troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.