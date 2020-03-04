Advertising
PM urges Israelis to trade handshakes for namaste gesture to counter Covid-19
Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the Indian gesture was a healthier alternative.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Israelis to stop shaking hands in light of growing concerns over Covid-19 and suggests instead they adopt the Indian greeting of “namaste” instead.
At a press conference Wednesday announcing new steps to deal with the virus, Mr Netanyahu pressed his hands together in a prayer position and bowed when he made his suggestion, stressing the need for personal hygiene.
He also added additional European countries to a list of destinations from which returning Israelis would need to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Meanwhile, Israel’s chief rabbi is urging observant Jews to refrain from kissing “mezuzot”, a small item encasing a prayer scroll posted by Jews on doorposts.
Observant Jews typically touch the item and then kiss their hands when walking through a doorway.
Chief Rabbi David Lau made the call in a letter on Wednesday.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.