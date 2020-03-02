Menu

Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’

More than a dozen SWAT commandos were seen entering the centre with assault rifles.

A group of armed police soldiers arrive at the Greenhills Shopping Centre

Police have surrounded a shopping centre in Manila after reports a former security guard has taken several people hostage.

An official said about 30 people were being held by the gunman, with one person shot and wounded.

Local media reported gunshots at the V-Mall at the Greenhill Shopping Centre, in San Juan area of the Philippine capital with shoppers rushing out in panic.

Local news reports said a former security guard has taken hostage several employees of the shopping centre.

