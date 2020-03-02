Menu

Flights grounded for two hours at Frankfurt airport after drone sighting

Several flights were cancelled or re-routed.

Germany’s busiest airport was shut down for nearly two hours on Monday after a drone was spotted near the facility, federal police said.

A pilot reported the drone over the southern part of Frankfurt’s international airport around 11.15am and the airport was shut as police searched the area with the support of a helicopter.

Police tweeted that the airport was reopened at 1pm but the investigation was continuing.

Several flights were cancelled or re-routed, among them a plane with the governor of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, who was returning from a visit to Israel.

Only a few weeks ago, Frankfurt airport had to be shut down for about an hour because of a drone sighting and in 2019, some 28 drone sightings were reported there, the dpa news agency reported.

